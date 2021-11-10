Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Sell

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $313.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.23 and a 200 day moving average of $199.95. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,346,462 shares of company stock worth $536,739,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Upstart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,440,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Upstart by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

