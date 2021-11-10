Zacks Investment Research Lowers 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) to Sell

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.73. 908 Devices has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $352,226.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $484,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,025 over the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,491 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

