Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) to Sell

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

NYSE:AYX opened at $80.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 34.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 732.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

