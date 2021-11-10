Zacks Investment Research Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Sell

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.48.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,932,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

