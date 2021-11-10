Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to “Buy”

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. The stock had a trading volume of 465,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,046. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

