Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.22.

BCYC opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $23,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

