Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.41. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

