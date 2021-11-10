Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to “Hold”

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “
HEES stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $50.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.
