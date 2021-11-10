Zacks Investment Research Upgrades H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to “Hold”

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

HEES stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 278,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

