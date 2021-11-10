Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s previous close.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €101.78 ($119.74).

ZAL stock opened at €76.44 ($89.93) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €84.41 and a 200 day moving average of €90.55.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

