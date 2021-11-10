Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $725,680.37

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $725,680.37 and approximately $720.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00219505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Coin Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,581,806 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

