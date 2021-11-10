Zilliqa Market Capitalization Tops $1.21 Billion (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $151.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.54 or 0.00412225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.08 or 0.01000090 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002839 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,274,178,197 coins and its circulating supply is 11,982,711,044 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.