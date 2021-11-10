Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.79 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

