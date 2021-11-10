Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $178,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,776. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.33. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,538. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.