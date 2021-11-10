Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZION. Truist increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,776. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

