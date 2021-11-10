Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 697.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $229,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,626 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,777. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $220.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $220.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

