ZooKeeper Market Cap Hits $23.58 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $23.58 million and $4.25 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 71,284,893 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.