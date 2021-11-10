ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov Sells 1,591,191 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

Shares of ZI opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $110,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

