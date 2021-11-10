Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 120,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 16.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 26,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $799,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZUO opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

