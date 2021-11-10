Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Zynga by 129.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

