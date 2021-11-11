-$0.09 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NextDecade stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
