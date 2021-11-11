-$0.09 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextDecade.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.23. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

