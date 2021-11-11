$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.17. Maxar Technologies reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,081. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,248,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,421,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 580,294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,950,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after buying an additional 62,248 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,223,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

