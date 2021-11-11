-$0.16 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

ABEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

