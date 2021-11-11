-$0.18 EPS Expected for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avalo Therapeutics.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AVTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 9,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,709. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

