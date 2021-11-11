$0.22 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

HTBK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $730.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

