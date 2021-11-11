$0.24 EPS Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Century Bank stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 572,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

NASDAQ:USCB traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,723. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.