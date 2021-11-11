$0.47 EPS Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

ARCC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

