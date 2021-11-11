-$0.62 EPS Expected for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $403,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.