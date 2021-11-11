-$0.73 EPS Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Inogen reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

INGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

INGN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth $84,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

