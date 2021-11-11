$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Align Technology reported sales of $834.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $683.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $439.71 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.38.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

