$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Patrick Industries posted sales of $772.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PATK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,215. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,303,620.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,177,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,373,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patrick Industries (PATK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.