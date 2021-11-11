$1.11 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.31 on Thursday, reaching $303.90. 33,015,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,791,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.