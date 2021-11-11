$1.43 EPS Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,555,593 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,663,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,423,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 175,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $679.25. 1,014,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.