$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Ralph Lauren posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.16. 610,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

