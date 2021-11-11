$1.66 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 97,528 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

