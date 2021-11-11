$1.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,606,000 after acquiring an additional 777,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.60. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $126.61 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.