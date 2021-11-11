$1.97 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.23. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 188,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

