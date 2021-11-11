103,683 Shares in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.29% of PowerFleet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.78. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

