10,500 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PetIQ by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $670.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

