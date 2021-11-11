11,500 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,705,000 after purchasing an additional 610,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

