115,898 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,153,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,160,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,931,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,839,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,444,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

