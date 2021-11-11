12,600 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 102,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

AMLP opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

