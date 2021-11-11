164,921 Shares in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 164,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 31,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $641,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,642,708 in the last three months.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACVA. Citigroup raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

