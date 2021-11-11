1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 4,729 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 984,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $173,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 64.7% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CDW by 114.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 324.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 28,249 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.74. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total transaction of $637,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,914,166. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

