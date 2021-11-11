1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 475,216 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,280,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Invitation Homes worth $85,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.