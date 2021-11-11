1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,876,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,154 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $137,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $285,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

