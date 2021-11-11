$195.13 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to post sales of $195.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.50 million and the highest is $217.79 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $131.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $352.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $334.25 and a 200 day moving average of $321.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 116.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $254.19 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.17%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

