$2.19 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,252.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 109,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

