$2.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $2.91. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.91 to $9.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

NYSE MSI traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.61. 8,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,422. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.87. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

