$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $11.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.13. 1,397,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,762. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $103.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

