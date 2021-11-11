21,329 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Nucor comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 57,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

